Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Mentor Capital Stock Performance
Shares of MNTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.35. Mentor Capital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Mentor Capital Company Profile
