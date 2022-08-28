Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Mentor Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MNTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.35. Mentor Capital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

