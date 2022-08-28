Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 192,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

