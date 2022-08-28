Metacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,271.00 (MTC)

Metacoin (MTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $44.85 million and $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 385,917.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.45 or 0.09954625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00128951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032407 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.