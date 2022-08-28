Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Metro Stock Performance

MRU opened at C$70.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. Metro has a 1 year low of C$59.14 and a 1 year high of C$73.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRU shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.89.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

