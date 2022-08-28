MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

MGP Ingredients stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 85,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,182. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.01. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $116.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

In related news, Director Donn S. Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,295,156.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,295,156.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,818. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

