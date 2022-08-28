MicroMoney (AMM) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $58,522.18 and approximately $68,786.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

MicroMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

