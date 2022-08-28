Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,198,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 156,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $57.63. 15,754,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,059,719. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

