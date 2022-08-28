Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,263 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $46,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

