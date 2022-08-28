Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the July 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midatech Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midatech Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MTP stock remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Friday. 88,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Midatech Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

