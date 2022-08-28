Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.39. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
About Milestone Scientific
