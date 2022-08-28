Mina (MINA) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003291 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $428.46 million and $13.69 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00829147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 651,234,415 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

