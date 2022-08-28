Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Tops $12.48 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

