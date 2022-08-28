Mithril (MITH) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.99 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Mithril has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $23.26 million and $2.99 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00206605 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

