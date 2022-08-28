Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,880 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Coupang worth $41,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Coupang by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Coupang by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Coupang by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Coupang by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. CLSA lowered Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

