Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $43.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557,254 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 186,770 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $43,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

