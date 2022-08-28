Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.44% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $61,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 309,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

