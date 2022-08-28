Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,176,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,354 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $94,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.15. 2,107,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,733. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

