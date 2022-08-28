Moon Nation Game (MNG) Price Tops $0.0090

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Moon Nation Game coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Nation Game has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $834,955.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moon Nation Game has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Moon Nation Game Profile

Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Nation Game directly using U.S. dollars.

