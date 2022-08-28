Morgan Stanley Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $200.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALGT. Melius began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.10.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $96.29 and a one year high of $215.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel
In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.