Morgan Stanley Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $200.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALGT. Melius began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.10.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $96.29 and a one year high of $215.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

