Morgan Stanley Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $21.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global cut Macy’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

