Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (MCPB) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on September 15th

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of MCPB opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. Mt. Carmel Public Utility has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves its customers in the city of Mt. Carmel and parts of Wabash County, Illinois; and residents and businesses in the villages of Allendale, Patton, St. Francisville, Bellmont, Keensburg, and Cowling, Illinois.

