NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

NC opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $349.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

