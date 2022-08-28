Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

Nam Tai Property stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 546,010 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 640,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.