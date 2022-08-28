Nano Market Capitalization Achieves $117.69 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Nano has a market cap of $117.69 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005187 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

