NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NNXPF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on NanoXplore from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NanoXplore Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNXPF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,976. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

