NAOS Finance Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $19,881.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.
About NAOS Finance
NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,102,255 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.
Buying and Selling NAOS Finance
