NAOS Finance Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $19,881.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00831223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,102,255 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

