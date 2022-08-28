Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Tops $28,226.04

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $28,226.04 and approximately $2,864.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,242,563 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.