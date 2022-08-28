Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 9,232 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 180,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 5.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 81.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $29.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $520.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

