Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $119.13 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,591 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of PayPal worth $119,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Down 4.2 %

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

PYPL stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.70. 12,286,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,485,566. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

