Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $84.08 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $84,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $17.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,038. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.44. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

