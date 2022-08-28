Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 164.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 182,460 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $109,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Netflix by 18,648.6% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 19,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 324,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,456,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Netflix by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.28. 5,349,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,735,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.25. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

