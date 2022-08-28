Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,823 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 821,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,823 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $157,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

NYSE BA traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,957,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,156. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

