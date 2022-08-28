Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 53,159 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,159 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $104,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.81. 7,911,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488,115. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

