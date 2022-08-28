Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0468 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.47 million and $12,109.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016595 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,210,972 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.