Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NBLY)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$895.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$19.05 and a 1 year high of C$40.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

