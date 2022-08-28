Nerva Hits Market Cap of $91,956.10 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Nerva has a total market cap of $91,956.10 and approximately $163.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Grid+ (GRID) traded up 387,509.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,997.38 or 0.09980332 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
Nerva Profile
Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nerva Coin Trading
