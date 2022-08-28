Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Tops $132.86 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $132.86 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.04 or 0.07372031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00161399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00275100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00740673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00588675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

