NEST Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.24 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $96.24 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

