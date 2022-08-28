Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $13.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

