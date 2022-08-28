Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $13.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund (NBO)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.