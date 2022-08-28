NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Capitalization Reaches $870,136.85

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $870,136.85 and approximately $1,871.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00276423 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002461 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.