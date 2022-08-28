NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. ATB Capital raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. Research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,800. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

