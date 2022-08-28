NFTify (N1) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

NFTify (N1) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $198,495.25 and $2,531.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00828558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFTify Coin Profile
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
