NFTify (N1) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

NFTify (N1) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $198,495.25 and $2,531.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00828558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars.

