NFTX Reaches Market Cap of $9.83 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $101,311.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.60 or 0.00117885 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

