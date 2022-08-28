Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Tops $0.0769 on Major Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $1,008.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

