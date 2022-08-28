Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Tops $0.0769 on Major Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $1,008.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004021 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00128717 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032577 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085927 BTC.
About Niftyx Protocol
SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.
Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
