NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 3.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $340,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $17,643,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.28. 6,203,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $169.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

