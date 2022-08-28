Nimiq (NIM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95,724.00

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $95,724.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.04 or 0.07428414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00162485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00275265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00737080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00589051 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,289,286,193 coins and its circulating supply is 9,722,286,193 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.