Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $151,291.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,995.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.31 or 0.07428289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00164009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00264345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00723874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.08 or 0.00575513 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,286,559,374 coins and its circulating supply is 9,719,559,374 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

