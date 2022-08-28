NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the July 31st total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NIOBF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 110,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

