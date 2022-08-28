Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Price Target Lowered to $30.50 at Citigroup

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $32.10 to $30.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NOAH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.94.

Noah stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Noah during the second quarter worth $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Noah during the second quarter worth $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 83.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Noah by 34.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 572.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

