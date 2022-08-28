Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Price Target Lowered to $30.50 at Citigroup

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $32.10 to $30.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NOAH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.94.
Noah Stock Up 0.6 %
Noah stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.