Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.95.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.90 ($12.14) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Nordea Bank Abp Stock Down 1.7 %
NRDBY stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.29.
About Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
